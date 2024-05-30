Vijayendra responsible for BSY going to jail: Congress MLA

BENGALURU: The controversy Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president BY Vijayendra sparked over Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa’s hairstyle is not likely to die down soon, with Chikkaballapur Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar joining the issue on Wednesday.

Pradeep on Wednesday alleged that Vijayendra was responsible for his father and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa going to jail in a case. “Except being the son of Yediyurappa, what credit do you have to be the party’s state chief?

You snubbed leaders who built the party for 30-40 years. You have no guts to act against KS Eshwarappa and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. I have a lot of respect for BSY, but he had to go to jail for someone forging his ‘chota sign’. Who did that chota sign,” he asked with sarcasm.

Defending Madhu, he said the minister’s hairstyle is his choice. Madhu has taken an initiative to fill 12,000 teachers’ vacancies, conducted the SSLC examination strictly besides ensuring three exam attempts for students to improve their marks, he added.

Pradeep said he will resign as MLA if Congress Lok Sabha candidate Raksha Ramaiah loses in Chikkaballapur.

On BJP candidate Dr K Sudhakar’s allegation that Pradeep destroyed the academic environment in Chikkaballapur, he said, “The person who has passed MBBS with fake marks cards speaks against me like that only.”

He claimed Congress will win 19-21 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka and I.N.D.I.A will come to power at the Centre.