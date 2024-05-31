21 goats, 3 buffaloes, 21 sheep, 5 pigs sacrificed to 'destabilise' Karnataka government?

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday alleged that “tantriks” in Kerala had performed black magic against him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to destabilise the Congress government in the state.

Addressing the press, Shivkumar claimed that a ritual named “Shatru Bhairavi Yaga," which involves the sacrifice of animals, is being performed at a temple in Kerala, targeting him, Siddaramaiah and the state government.

“I have credible information that black magic rituals were performed at an isolated place near a temple in Kerala to destabilise our government in Karnataka. They performed ‘raja kantaka’ and ‘marana mohana sthambana’ yagas. People privy to the black magic rituals performed in Kerala gave us information about those behind the yagas,” he claimed.

Shivakumar said that he is a believer and that people’s blessings will protect him and Siddaramaiah.

“These yagas were performed by aghoris and we have information that ‘pancha bali’ (five sacrifices) rituals were performed. Twenty-one goats, three buffaloes, 21 black sheep, and five pigs were sacrificed. Let them do whatever they want. The forces which we believe in will protect us. I always offer prayers before leaving home,” he added.

The state Congress chief, without revealing any names, alleged that some political people in Karnataka were getting it done, and Aghoris (monastic order of ascetic Shaivite sadhus) were being consulted for it.

“We know who had done these yagas. Those who are politically active will be targeted. Let them do it. I only believe in God, and I don’t believe in black magic,” the Dy CM said.

“I have the blessings of God and people, also my belief,” he said, adding that someone gave him the bracelet and hence he was wearing it.

When asked if he will be performing any pooja or rituals to counter it, Shivakumar said that every day he prays to God for a minute with folded hands before leaving for work.

“That’s the reason I have this much strength and protection.”