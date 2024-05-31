Investigation reveals Koppal ‘suicide pact’ a planned murder

KOPPAL: The police investigation into the ‘suicide pact’ at a village in Koppal where three members of a family were found dead, has revealed it to be a case of planned murder. The husband of the deceased Vasanta, 32, Arif Mohammad Gouse murdered his mother-in-law Rajeshwari, 52, his step son Saidharmateja, 5, and his wife Vasanta.

The police initially believed that the trio may have entered into a suicide pact as a bottle of poison was found near the bodies. However, the postmortem report revealed that all three died of strangulation. The district police had formed a team to nab the accused.

“It was evident that the accused Arif had a role in the deaths as he did not visit the crime spot and his mobile phone was also switched off. We had apprehended a close aide of Arif, through whom we were able to arrest him in Hosapete. He was brought to Koppal on Wednesday night,” said an investigating officer.

Relatives of the deceased had complained that the accused was forcing Vasanta to get converted to Islam and start wearing burqa. “The couple had a fight during Ramzan when Arif accused Vasanta of not following his traditions. Vasanta is Arif’s second wife. Arif had initially agreed to accept Vasanta and her kid as Hindus. He also allowed her to follow her religion till recently.

After Ramzan, he started behaving strangely and kept pressuring the family to convert,” the officer said.