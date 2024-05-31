Karnataka postal circle to extend doorstep mango deliveries to 13 districts

BENGALURU: Celebrating its fifth successful year of doorstep mango delivery in Bengaluru, the Karnataka postal circle has expanded its service to 13 districts across the state.

Partnering with the Karnataka State Mango Development Corporation, this initiative benefit farmers by getting a fair price for their product by eliminating middlemen.

Assistant Director, Business Development, Karnataka Postal Circle, S Annalakshmi, told TNIE, "Following the high demand, we extended our delivery service to 13 additional pincodes in various districts across state last week, in addition to the 88 pin codes (post offices) in Bengaluru.

The newly added places are Kolar, Bangarpet, Mysore, Mandya, Tumukuru, Arsikere, Hassan, Mangaluru, Birur, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Haveri, Ranebennur, Hubballi and Bellari. "Residents in all these places have started getting the delicious fruits door-delivered now," Annalakshmi added.

Elaborating on the system, she further said that mangoes are packed by the farmers 3 kg boxes and are booked at the post offices in Bengaluru. They would be delivered through postal delivery staff on the same day or the next day. However, this system cannot be extended to areas where the fruit cannot be delivered within two days as the mangoes could get spoiled.

"Since 2019 up to 2023, the Karnataka Postal Circle has delivered 315 tonnes of mangoes to consumers in Bengaluru. Figures of the revenue earned by the Circle through these deliveries were not immediately available.This season, the delivery of mangoes commenced on April 4, 2024. As of mid-May, a total of 3,500 mango parcels have been delivered across Bengaluru, collecting approximately, Rs 3 lakh in postage revenue,"Annalakshmi said.

Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, S Rajendra Kumarsaid that "The innovative system was launched during the pandemic in 2019. The continued success benefits farmers by getting a better price."