Karnataka: Yathindra cleared as MLC nominee

BENGALURU: The Congress has cleared seven candidates for the June 13 polls for the election of eleven MLCs from the assembly, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra emerging as an undisputed nominee.

Yathindra’s candidature was cleared by CM Siddaramaiah, DCM D K Shivakumar and party high command, including senior leader Rahul Gandhi, in New Delhi on Thursday. There is a contest for the remaining six seats, sources said.

The CM and DCM had submitted a shortlist to the high command, which is likely to release the final list on Friday. “After a lot of deliberations with the Central leadership, we submitted a list of 65 shortlisted candidates. The decision will be taken by the high command, which has already given its word in the case of Yathindra. There are many aspirants from Coastal, Central and Kalyana Karnataka regions -- 21 aspirants in Mangaluru and nine in Chikkamagaluru,” Shivakumar said on his return from the national capital.

On Home Minister Parameshwara’s comment that seniors’ opinions should be considered, he said, “We have taken his feedback. Parameshwara also met the CM regarding this.”