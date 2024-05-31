Massive protest held in Hassan against Prajwal

HASSAN: Members of civil society staged a protest rally, condemning the sex scandal allegedly involving Hassan sitting MP Prajwal Revanna, in the bastion of his grandfather — former prime minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda— Hassan, on Thursday.

Karnataka Janapara Chaluvaligala Okkuta, a forum of progressive thinkers, organised the rally which saw people from various sections of society participate. The protesters gathered at Maharaja Park in the heart of the city in the morning and marched to the Taluk Office Circle, where they addressed a gathering. They also held placards and raised slogans against Prajwal and his father and Holenarasipur MLA HD Revanna.

The speakers demanded that the government and the court take strict action against Prajwal and provide justice to the victims, failing which they stated that they would intensify their stir.

Former MLA Subhashini Ali criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for seeking votes for Prajwal, who is also the NDA candidate in Hassan in the ongoing general election. She also appealed to the courts not to grant bail to Prajwal for his alleged crimes.

SR Hiremutt of Janasangrama Parishat said that the need of the hour is to take the alleged sex scandal to its logical end.