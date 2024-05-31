Sexual abuse case: Prajwal Revanna remanded to SIT custody till June 6

Hassan MP and suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna was on Friday sent till June 6 to police custody in connection to sexual abuse allegations against him.
The Bengaluru court said that the MP's lawyers will be allowed to meet him every day between 9.30 am to 10.30 am.
The special investigation team (SIT) probing the case had sought 15-day custody of Revanna in the first of three sexual assault cases filed against the JD-S MP.
As reported earlier by TNIE, the 33-year-old MP, who arrived from Munich, was brought by a team of women SIT officials in a police jeep to the SIT office. He spent the night in the SIT office.
The Special Court for Public Representatives will also hear the bail plea of Prajwal and his mother, Bhavani Revanna, on Friday.
Prajwal faces three sexual abuse cases, while his mother has sought anticipatory bail in an alleged kidnapping case. Though Bhavani is not accused in the case, SIT has reportedly desired to investigate her role.