Sexual abuse case: Prajwal Revanna remanded to SIT custody till June 6

Hassan MP and suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna was on Friday sent till June 6 to police custody in connection to sexual abuse allegations against him.

The Bengaluru court said that the MP's lawyers will be allowed to meet him every day between 9.30 am to 10.30 am.

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the case had sought 15-day custody of Revanna in the first of three sexual assault cases filed against the JD-S MP.