ST Corporation official suicide case: Saffron party draws parallels between Nagendra, Eshwarappa

BENGALURU: Two suicides, two ministers, two governments. Obvious parallels are being drawn between the suicides of accounts superintendent Chandrashekharan P and contractor Santhosh Patil, giving the BJP ample leverage to attack the Siddaramaiah government. Both had blamed corruption for dying by suicide.
Santhosh Patil had ended his life in April 2022 during the BJP government led by then CM Basavaraj Bommai. In his death note, he had held then RDPR minister K S Eshwarappa responsible for taking the extreme step over alleged corruption in releasing grants for works implemented.
Maharshi Valmiki Schedule Tribe Development Corporation accounts superintendent Chandrashekharan had mentioned the name of Tribal Welfare Minister B Nagendra in his note.
The BJP has already launched an attack on the government, demanding the resignation of Nagendra, but the question is whether it will succeed by resorting to similar pressure tactics the Congress had adopted when it was in the opposition, said political pundits. The saffron party has set June 6 as the deadline to sack the minister.
The Congress had managed to bring pressure on the government in Patil’s suicide case, and made use of the point that he was a BJP worker and hailed from the dominant Veerashaiva Lingayat community. Congress party workers, led by AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, had staged a series of protests outside and inside Vidhana Soudha. They had also met the governor and laid siege to the CM’s residence. The BJP high command had ultimately conceded and sacked Eshwarappa from the cabinet, and eventually sidelined him within the party too. In his note, Chandrashekharan had made serious allegations against his seniors and minister Nagendra in the alleged Rs 87-crore scam, which the CID is probing. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka insisted that the minister be named in the FIR.
DCM DK Shivakumar on Thursday admitted that CM Siddaramaiah had taken the case seriously. But he maintained that the victim had mentioned only the minister’s oral instruction through accounts officer Parashuram Durgannanavar, now an accused in the case, to transfer about Rs 87 crore to a bank.