ST Corporation official suicide case: Saffron party draws parallels between Nagendra, Eshwarappa

BENGALURU: Two suicides, two ministers, two governments. Obvious parallels are being drawn between the suicides of accounts superintendent Chandrashekharan P and contractor Santhosh Patil, giving the BJP ample leverage to attack the Siddaramaiah government. Both had blamed corruption for dying by suicide.

Santhosh Patil had ended his life in April 2022 during the BJP government led by then CM Basavaraj Bommai. In his death note, he had held then RDPR minister K S Eshwarappa responsible for taking the extreme step over alleged corruption in releasing grants for works implemented.

Maharshi Valmiki Schedule Tribe Development Corporation accounts superintendent Chandrashekharan had mentioned the name of Tribal Welfare Minister B Nagendra in his note.

The BJP has already launched an attack on the government, demanding the resignation of Nagendra, but the question is whether it will succeed by resorting to similar pressure tactics the Congress had adopted when it was in the opposition, said political pundits. The saffron party has set June 6 as the deadline to sack the minister.