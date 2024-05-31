Surge in teen tobacco addiction alarming: Experts

BENGALURU: Of the total 28.6% of the Indian population which consumes tobacco products, about 8.5 per cent are teenagers aged 13-15, and they contribute to the staggering 267 lakh people who use the harmful product. This high prevalence underscores the challenges in curbing tobacco use, as ‘tobacco-related deaths’ remain the leading cause of preventable deaths, according to the Lung Association.

Experts emphasise that tobacco addiction, driven by nicotine found in tobacco plants, traps vulnerable groups in a complex web of physical, social, and mental dependencies from an early age. This addiction extends beyond personal challenges and exerts a substantial toll on society by significantly contributing to preventable deaths and economic burdens.

Dr H Chandrashekar, Professor and HOD – Psychiatry, ESI Hospital, highlighted that the danger of smoking lies in the chemicals that contribute to its lethal nature. This dangerous blend of carcinogens leads to severe health consequences, including cancer. Similar chemicals can be found in e-cigarette aerosols, which are very popular among teenagers. Peer interactions and limited awareness contribute to the continuous usage of tobacco among youth, amplifying the complexity of the public health issue, Dr Chandrashekar said, stressing on effective methods to quit smoking, including identifying triggers and reshaping behaviours.