601 IIM-Bengaluru students bag summer internship

BENGALURU: As many as 601 students of the 2024-26 batch of IIM-Bengaluru’s Post-Graduate Programme and Post-Graduate Programme in Business Analytics (PGP-BA) secured summer internships during the institute’s recent placement process. A total of 140 organisations participated with Accenture Strategy making a record-breaking number of offers.

“Management consulting remains the top choice among our students, accounting for 38% of the offers,” Tapas Ranjan Pati, head of career development services, said, adding that Accenture Strategy set a new benchmark with its record offers. Accenture Strategy alone extended 96 offers, the highest among the 22 consulting firms, which collectively made 230 offers. Other notable consulting recruiters included Boston Consulting Group (22 offers) and Tata Consultancy Services (17 offers).

The FMCG and retail sector attracted significant interest, with 19 companies offering 58 internships. Leading recruiters in this category included Hindustan Unilever with 10 offers and Procter & Gamble with seven offers. In the e-commerce, payments and telecom sectors, American Express (11 offers), Amazon (9 offers) and Delhivery (8 offers) were among the top recruiters.

Healthcare companies, including Sun Pharmaceuticals and AstraZeneca, also made placements, with six firms extending offers. Additionally, three organisations from the foundations, governance and education sectors participated in the placement process.