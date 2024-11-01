Activists want skydeck cost for better roads in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The BBMP issued a notification on Wednesday, regarding Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar’s dream project -- the 250-metre-high skydeck -- which is said to be valued at Rs 500 crore. As per the notification, the proposed project will come up at Hemmigepura, near Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) land, and objections have been invited from the public. The last date to send the objections is November 5.

Following this development, residents and activists have launched a scathing attack on the Palike and Shivakumar, saying that Rs 500 crore for a skydeck is not worth, when city roads are in bad shape and people end up getting injured. “People in Mahadevapura, and also in other parts of the IT corridor, are suffering because of the bad roads. There are cases of injury. The DCM and BBMP should use Rs 500 crore to fix roads than investing in such projects,” said Ashok Mrutyunjaya, vice-president, Bengaluru City, AAP.

Echoing a similar sentiment, another resident and social activist said the DCM should first ensure the safety of Bengalureans, before laying his hands on such projects, adding, “Clear garbage, ensure there is no water stagnation during rain, and also overflow of sewage lines. Fix potholes. This is what Bengaluru needs at the moment.”

BBMP has defended the project, saying the idea behind it is to allow visitors to experience Bengaluru from a unique perspective, in addition to generating employment opportunities, boosting local revenue and contributing to the city’s economic growth, besides offering breathtaking views.

Earlier, NGEF in Benniganahalli, Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited in Yeshwantapura, Karnataka Trade Promotion Organization in Whitefield, GKVK in Jakkur, Race Course, and Palace Grounds were identified for the project. However, they were not considered due to safety concerns, considering their proximity to Kempegowda International Airport, Yelahanka Air Force Station, HAL Airport, and Jakkur Flying School. Hence, alternate locations in West and South-West Bengaluru were proposed and Hemmigepura was finalised.