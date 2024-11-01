Five hurt as mob attacks Muslim leader's house in Karnataka, 32 held

HUBBALLI: A local Muslim leader and several others sustained injuries when a mob threw stones at his house in Kadakol village of Savanur taluk, Haveri, on Wednesday night.

A group of residents threw stones at the house of Mohammad Rafi with stones. Five persons, including Rafi, sustained injuries. A two wheeler parked in front of Rafi’s house was also torched.

Haveri Deputy Commissioner Vijay Mahantesh and Superintendent of Police Anshu Kumar rushed to the village and brought the situation under control. Senior officials, including the district SP, are camping at the village where the situation is still tense. Police platoons have been deployed at the village. So far, 32 people have been arrested by the police for causing the unrest.

A police officer said a group of people resorted to violence over fears that their houses were being recorded as Waqf properties in account records. The group threw stones and attacked the houses of Muslim leaders. Rafi has been admitted to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi and others were treated at a local government hospital.

Residents here are concerned that homes may be labelled as Waqf properties in records, which might lead to their eviction.

The villagers said there has been opposition to the updating of accounts of Waqf properties within the village panchayat limits. An order was issued on September 27 by ZP CEO Akshay Sridhar following the direction of Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmad in a meeting on September 3

Meanwhile, Haveri MP Basavaraj Bommai said notices of land records that have been served need to be immediately withdrawn. “The government is trying to create chaos under the guise of Waqf property, and it is directly responsible for the present situation,” he said.