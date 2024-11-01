Karnataka government not delaying internal quota implementation: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said the state government is not delaying implementation of internal reservation for Scheduled Castes and a commission headed by a former high court judge will ensure a fair, scientific and unbiased implementation.

The cabinet has given in-principle approval to implement internal reservation among Scheduled Castes, addressing a longstanding demand for three decades. Karnataka has 101 sub-groups within the Scheduled Castes, and the government is working to bring internal reservation with a scientific approach, ensuring that all these groups are included and considered, the CM stated.

The CM said the committee has been constituted to ensure scientific implementation of internal reservation and it is expected to submit the report within two months. The government has decided to stop new recruitment notifications until further notice, he said.

“By forming the commission, the government is ensuring a fair, scientific and unbiased implementation without any delay tactics. The government is committed to social justice and will work inclusively,” the CM stated.