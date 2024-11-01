Karnataka has surplus power as demand dips across country

BENGALURU: With robust southwest and northeast monsoons favouring Karnataka, the demand for power has come down, but the generation of hydel power has not. Besides, as demand across the country is low, the energy department has surplus power which it is unable to sell to the grid.

Due to low demand, the energy department has shut down the newly launched Yelahanka Power Plant which generates 370MW. “We have also shut down two units of Udupi Power Corporation Limited (UPCLcl), two units of Raichur Thermal Power Station (RTPS) and some portions of other units. While we are stressing on hydel resources for power generation, we cannot switch off thermal plants. We have to keep generation constant as we don’t know when demand will suddenly rise,” said an official from Karnataka Power Corporation Limited.

As per information from the state load dispatch centre, hydro generation is 2672MW of the total generation of 9865MW, on October 30.

“The demand for power is low, and industries and offices are on festive leave. Across India, demand from other states is low too, hence we are unable to sell the power generated. We are generating more than what is required at the moment,” the official said.

Explaining trade energy exchange details, the official said that on October 29, the department sold 0.049MU and realised an amount of Rs 0.01 crore, where power was sold at Rs 2.04 per unit. “The current energy market is very poor. Rates vary between Rs 3 and Rs 5 per unit. During peak hour, the rate goes up to Rs 10 per unit, but that is also for 15-30 minutes. But at this time, our demand is also high and good sales cannot be done,” the official explained.

As per energy department data, on October 29, the peak load was 229.19 million units (MU), while last year at the same time, it was 271.46MU. The peak load at 11am on October 29 was 11,877MW, while at the same time last year, it was 15,129MW. On October 30, at 11am, the peak load was 11,200MW, and same time last year, it was 17,220MW. “This month, we had anticipated power demand of 14,800MW at least, that’s around 206MU, but met only 204MU,” the official said.