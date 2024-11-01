KDA working on ‘accurate’ Kannada translation software

BENGALURU: The Kannada Development Authority (KDA) is coming up with its own translation engine, which it claims is more accurate than any other software, as it utilises words from over 80 Kannada dictionaries. The KDA’s translation engine in under development, and along with the mobile application, is expected to be launched in January.

The software popular with users is Google Translate -- from Kannada to English and English to Kannada -- for translation which is not quite accurate, KDA chairman Purushotham Bilimele told TNIE. Explaining the difference between Google Translate and KDA’s new translation engine, Purushottam said Kannada is a peculiar language with words ending in vowels. Though all Dravidian languages sound similar, many of these languages ends in consonants.

“Keeping these technical aspects in mind, we have designed a system which is accurate. Since Kannada words end with vowels like uu, aa, ee, translation issues are different for the translation engine,’’ he said.

KDA has already uploaded 1.5 lakh words from 80 Kannada dictionaries. “Ours is more accurate, it has been designed in such a way that even after translation, the meaning of words remains intact. This can be translated from Kannada to English and vice-versa. We wanted to launch it on Kannada Rajyotsava, but there is some more work to be done. There are about 50,000 more words to be added which will take another two months,” he said.

According to Purushottam, Google Translate has close to three lakh words, and KDA’s translation will have two lakh words. “We have not included all English words, especially technical words,’’ he said. Once this is done, they plan to take up Kannada-Hindi and Hindi-Kannada translation.

The KDA chairman said they have often seen many Kannada translations go wrong, including billboards and name boards. This is because Google Translate is not accurate and sometimes, it gives a different meaning too. “Since we have language experts, translation is more accurate,’’ he added.

Asked if the Kannada dictionary includes regional dialects which are different across Karnataka, Purushotham said they have opted for basic Kannada, which is understood by all. “Ours is suited for Kannada newspapers and not Kannada textbooks,’’ he said.

Guv wishes people on Rajyotsava

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot extended wishes to people on the eve of Kannada Rajyotsava. “Heartfelt greetings to everyone on Kannada Rajyotsava. As we celebrate Karnataka’s unification on November 1, let us cherish the rich cultural heritage of our state. Today, we honour the visionaries who devoted themselves to Karnataka’s unity and prosperity,” he stated.