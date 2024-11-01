Road rage: Five-year-old boy injured in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In a road rage incident, a five-year-old boy was injured when an unidentified cab driver threw a stone at the windshield of the car in which he was travelling along with his sister and parents.

Anoop George and his wife Jiss Jacob, both techies, were returning home in their car along with their son and 11-year-old daughter after Deepavali shopping when the incident took place at Choodasandra in Parappana Agrahara police limits on Wednesday around 9.30pm. Two bike-borne men, who chased their car, blocked it at Choodasandra and one of them threw a stone at the windshield.

After the windshield broke, pieces of glass hit the boy and he started bleeding profusely. Anoop immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital. Glass pieces pierced his head. Meanwhile, the police arrested a man, who helped the cab driver chase the couple’s car on his motorcycle.

In the video, recorded by Jiss, a man can be seen asking Anoop to roll down the windshield. Unaware of what was happening, Anoop drove away. The accused, who was riding pillion, picked a stone and threw it at the windshield of Anoop’s car.