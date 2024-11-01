Tributes pour in for BPL founder TPG Nambiar

BENGALURU: The founder of the Indian electronics brand BPL Group, TP Gopalan Nambiar, passed away on Thursday. He was 94. Nambiar, affectionately known as TPG, had been unwell for some time and passed away at his residence in Bengaluru, around 10.15 am.

Former Union minister and Nambiar’s son-in-law, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, confirmed the news on social media, stating, “He was a true visionary who built one of India’s most trusted consumer brands, which remains popular today. #BelieveInTheBest.” He also announced that he is pausing his election campaign work to return to Bengaluru to be with his family.

BPL was a significant force in the consumer electronics industry, involved in various sectors, including batteries, telephone equipment, packaging, electronic devices, and medical equipment. With its diverse portfolio, the group made a notable impact across multiple markets. As liberalisation took effect and multinational TV companies entered India, BPL was regarded as having strong potential for success. The company invested heavily in brand promotion and, at one point, captured over 15 per cent of the television market.

After Nambiar’s passing, tributes poured in from politicians and industrialists alike. Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted, “TPG Nambiar was a pioneering innovator and industrialist who strongly advocated for making India economically strong. I am pained by his passing. My condolences to his family and admirers.”