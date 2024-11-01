VVIP passes cancelled after chaos at Hasanamba temple in Karnataka

HASSAN: The district administration has suspended all types of passes issued to the public for the special entry to Goddess Hasanamba temple following chaos on Thursday.

A large number of people holding VVIP passes gathered in front of the temple and tried to storm into the sanctum sanctorum of the 12-century shrine. The police team led by three SPs and six DySPs along with revenue officials failed to manage the huge crowd rushing towards the temple.

A source said the district administration has given away 2.5 lakh VVIP passes which were distributed in neighbouring districts by political leaders. People, especially women, thronged the temple from different taluks of Tumakuru, Ramanagara and Bengaluru Rural districts and stood in a long queue holding VVIP passes.

Ironically, more number of devotees were found in the VVIP queues than in the general ones. The devotees who purchased `1,000 special entry tickets were forced to stand in long queues. They had to wait for three hours in the queues.

Meanwhile, the devotees standing in common queues took five to seven hours for having darshan. Many even returned to their natives unable to bear the situation.

The KSRTC Hassan division also cancelled the local trip between KSRTC bus stand to Hasanamba temple following the direction by the temple administrator.