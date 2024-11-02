Calls for geopolitical autonomy for Kodagu grow louder

MADIKERI : The Codava National Council observed a satyagraha in front of the DC’s Office on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava. The forum demanded geopolitical autonomy for Kodagu, along with several other demands to uphold the rights of the Kodava community.

Led by CNC president NU Nachappa, the members of the forum called for the government to establish a commission to address the Kodava quest for geopolitical autonomy, as advocated by former Union Law and Justice Minister Dr. Subramanian Swamy in the writ petition. “As an alternative, constitute the second State Reorganisation Commission (SRC). The UN Charter upholds the rights of indigenous peoples across the world. However, the state has not adhered to the provisions of the ‘States Reorganization Act, 1956’ mentioned in the 7th Amendment of the Constitution to protect Kodava interests.

After the Kodavas’ traditional homeland, known as the State of Coorg, was amalgamated into Mysore (now the State of Karnataka) on November 1, 1956, we Kodavas have been treated as second-class citizens of the state, which is a grave constitutional breach,” alleged Nachappa.

He demanded that Kodagu be granted geopolitical autonomy and political self-determination under Articles 244 and 371 of the Indian Constitution.

The forum also called for indigenous recognition for the Kodavas under the UN. Other demands included granting sacrosanct status to guns, inclusion of the Kodava language in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution, recognition of Kodava folkloric culture in the UNESCO Cultural Heritage list, legal personal status for the River Cauvery, a war memorial at Devattparamb, and Kodava representation in the new Parliament.