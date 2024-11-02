Former minister Shankar Patil warns of potential farmers' rebellion over land issues

HUBBALLI: Former minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa has issued a stark warning to the state government, asserting that continued appeasement policies could spark another farmers’ rebellion. He urged farmers in Navalgund to obtain official documents regarding their land, homes, and vacant properties.

In a recent statement, Munenakoppa highlighted the irony of the Congress, currently in power, allegedly conspiring to seize land from farmers those who feed the nation. He recalled a past rebellion by the farmers of Navalgund against the government’s betterment levy, warning that similar unrest could arise again due to the government’s handling of Waqf land issues.

The BJP leader emphasized that farmers should not have to navigate bureaucratic hurdles to resolve administrative problems. He called on the authorities to rectify the erroneous inclusion of Waqf names on records of hundreds of acres belonging to farmers in villages such as Navalagunda, Moraba, Belavatagi, Gudisagara, Ayatti, Shirura, Gummagola, and Khannura within the Navalagunda Assembly constituency.

He demanded accountability for these actions, insisting that those responsible must correct the records and provide answers directly to farmers. Munenakoppa recalled how the previous Congress government sought to levy charges on farmers without providing essential water resources in Navalgund, which provoked significant unrest.nrest.