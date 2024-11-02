Kumaraswamy sheds tears during elections but vanishes when people are in tears: DCM DK Shivakumar

MANGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday took a dig at Kumaraswamy for shedding crocodile tears during elections but vanishing when people are in tears.
Speaking to reporters at Mangaluru airport, he questioned the incident by asking, “Tears well up in Kumaraswamy’s eyes only during elections. Where was he when the people of Kanakapura were in pain and tears?”
Asked about Kumaraswamy’s statement that he cries because he is an emotional being but Congress leaders don’t because they are not humane, Shivakumar said, “The people of Channapatna and Ramanagara elected him, yet he did not come here to hoist the state and national flags. Has he done anything for Channapatna?"
Shivakumar said that it was Yogeshwar who filled up tanks in the taluk. He further said that Kumaraswamy was doing adjustment politics with BJP when he was the MLA, but did not get any developmental works for the constituency.
“Kumaraswamy and his wife represented Channapatna. The present JDS candidate doesn’t have anything to do with the constituency and he has already lost in Mandya and Ramanagara," said Shivakumar.
He also said that Yogeshwar has come back to the party only because Congress has done developmental works in Channapatna.
“The people of Channapatna are educated and are aware. Our government has gone to their doorstep to solve their problems. Over 22,000 people have given petitions. Developmental works worth hundreds of crores have started," said Shivakumar.
He added that his government has become a model for the country by giving five guarantees to all sections of the people and many JDS workers are joining Congress as they have no hope in its leadership.
Tirade against Guarantees an election stunt
When he was asked about the Prime Minister’s criticism of guarantee schemes, he said there is no substance in his criticism but he is raising it now because of elections.
"Our guarantees are feeding people and building lives. When some economically independent women said they would like to pay for the tickets, I said I would discuss that with the Transport minister. There is no question of withdrawing any of the guarantee schemes," he said.
He also spoke about serial tweets on guarantee schemes by BJP leaders, he said, “BJP itself is copying our guarantee schemes in many states. They have announced similar guarantee schemes in Haryana and Madhya Pradesh and now they are planning to announce them in Maharashtra. They are ashamed of copying us and hence are casting aspersions.”
He also said Karnataka's finances are better than that of the Union government when he was asked about the criticism that the Congress government is unable to manage the finances of the state due to guarantee schemes.
When he was asked about Yatnal’s demand to nationalise Waqf properties, he said, “I won’t respond to comments of mentally unstable people. It was during the BJP government that the Waqf Board issued notices to farmers. We will not allow any injustice to farmers. We will rectify the mistakes of our officials.”