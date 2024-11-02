Kumaraswamy sheds tears during elections but vanishes when people are in tears: DCM DK Shivakumar

MANGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday took a dig at Kumaraswamy for shedding crocodile tears during elections but vanishing when people are in tears.

Speaking to reporters at Mangaluru airport, he questioned the incident by asking, “Tears well up in Kumaraswamy’s eyes only during elections. Where was he when the people of Kanakapura were in pain and tears?”

Asked about Kumaraswamy’s statement that he cries because he is an emotional being but Congress leaders don’t because they are not humane, Shivakumar said, “The people of Channapatna and Ramanagara elected him, yet he did not come here to hoist the state and national flags. Has he done anything for Channapatna?"

Shivakumar said that it was Yogeshwar who filled up tanks in the taluk. He further said that Kumaraswamy was doing adjustment politics with BJP when he was the MLA, but did not get any developmental works for the constituency.