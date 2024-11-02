Mankal Vaidya calls IAS officer a 'settlement officer' in controversy over Highway closure

KARWAR : Ports and Fisheries Minister Mankal Vaidya has stirred controversy by calling senior IAS officer and Principal Secretary Ritesh Kumar Singh a “settlement officer” over the closure of the Sirsi-Kumta highway for road widening. Singh is the district in-charge officer of Uttara Kannada.

The spat between politicians and the bureaucracy has come to the forefront, with Vaidya, who is the Uttara Kannada district minister, labeling Singh a “settlement officer” due to his disagreement over the widening of NH-766E, which connects Sirsi and Kumta.

A visibly upset minister told reporters on Friday that the road widening project, which began in 2021, is running behind schedule. “I am against the closure of this road. There is one person, Ritesh Kumar Singh, our in-charge secretary, who ordered the closure of the road. I need to understand whether he is the in-charge officer or a settlement officer of IRB and RNS construction firms. He seems to be coming here for settlement,” he mocked.