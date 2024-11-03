Accused nabbed by Kodagu police in inter-state murder case escapes from custody during Mahazar in Hyderabad

MADIKERI: Ankur Rana, a murder accused brought to Kodagu in full filmy-style has escaped from the clutches of the Kodagu police.

However, police sources have expressed confidence in nabbing the accused shortly.

Absconding accused Ankur Rana, a native of Haryana was nabbed at Uttar Pradesh by the Kodagu police. The Kodagu police garnered the appreciation of the residents after they swiftly traced an interstate murder case.

The murder of victim Ramesh Kumar (45) took place in Hyderabad and his dead body was traced in Kodagu. The dead body was allegedly burnt down inside a private estate in Suntikoppa.

Following several clues, the Kodagu police nabbed the victim’s second wife Niharika and her two acquaintances Ankur Rana and Nikhil Maireddy.

While Niharika and Nikhil were arrested from Bengaluru, Ankur was nabbed in a filmy- style in Uttar Pradesh. However, Ankur has escaped from the clutches of the police during the mahazar process of the crime spot at Hyderabad.

As confirmed by SP K Ramarajan, the Kodagu police along with the three accused arrived at Hyderabad on October 31 and carried out the Mahazar process at the crime spot on Uppal-Bhuvanagiri National Highway at Hyderabad. The police then stayed at a private hotel in Hyderabad for the night. However, Ankur broke out from the hotel after he unlocked the handcuffs. He is said to have escaped from the window of the hotel room on the third floor. Sources confirmed that he escaped with the police communication system.

Search operations are ongoing to nab the accused. SP K Ramarajan expressed hope that Ankur will be nabbed shortly.