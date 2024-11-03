Two youths in Mangaluru were arrested for defrauding Amazon of Rs 1.29 crore

MANGALURU: Two youths from Rajasthan, who had been defrauding Amazon of Rs 1.29 crore while travelling across multiple states, were recently apprehended by the Mangaluru city police.
The accused, Raj Kumar Meena (23) and Subhash Gurjar (27), had devised a unique modus operandi to make quick money. They would order high-value cameras and laptops, along with some low-value items, using fake identities. Upon delivery, they would distract the delivery personnel and swap the stickers on the high-value items with those from the low-value items. Then, they would provide incorrect OTPs for the high-value items and ultimately cancel the orders.
The fraud came to light after Amazon’s delivery partner, Mahindra Logistics, discovered the sticker-swapping tactic and reported the matter to Amazon.
Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal stated that the accused were involved in 11 other cases involving high-end cameras, iPhones, and laptops, each costing over Rs 10 lakh. These cases spanned multiple states, including Assam, Odisha, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.
In the Mangaluru case, the duo ordered two high-value Sony cameras and ten other items on 21st September, using false details under the name 'Amrith'. The items were to be delivered to an address near the KSRTC bus stand in the city. Upon delivery, Meena collected the items and provided the OTP for some insignificant ones, while Gurjar distracted the delivery personnel and swapped the original stickers on the Sony camera boxes with stickers from the other items.
Raj Kumar then gave an incorrect OTP, causing a delay in confirming the delivery. He and Gurjar informed the delivery personnel that they would collect the cameras the following day, sending him away. Later, they cancelled the order for the cameras, raising suspicion.
Upon inspection, Mahindra Logistics discovered the sticker swapping and reported it to Amazon. An investigation confirmed the fraudulent activity, prompting police action. The authorities arrested the duo and seized Rs 11.45 lakh in cash, which they had acquired from selling the stolen cameras.
“The accused were initially identified by understanding their pattern of ordering through Amazon,” said Commissioner Agrawal. “CCTV footage obtained from the delivery point provided crucial leads, and officers tracked them to the airport as they attempted to leave the city.”