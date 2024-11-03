Two youths in Mangaluru were arrested for defrauding Amazon of Rs 1.29 crore

MANGALURU: Two youths from Rajasthan, who had been defrauding Amazon of Rs 1.29 crore while travelling across multiple states, were recently apprehended by the Mangaluru city police.

The accused, Raj Kumar Meena (23) and Subhash Gurjar (27), had devised a unique modus operandi to make quick money. They would order high-value cameras and laptops, along with some low-value items, using fake identities. Upon delivery, they would distract the delivery personnel and swap the stickers on the high-value items with those from the low-value items. Then, they would provide incorrect OTPs for the high-value items and ultimately cancel the orders.

The fraud came to light after Amazon’s delivery partner, Mahindra Logistics, discovered the sticker-swapping tactic and reported the matter to Amazon.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal stated that the accused were involved in 11 other cases involving high-end cameras, iPhones, and laptops, each costing over Rs 10 lakh. These cases spanned multiple states, including Assam, Odisha, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.