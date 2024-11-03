Waqf issue: BJP's motive is political, no genuine interest in protecting farmers, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday hit out at the BJP, which is slated to hold a state-wide protest on Monday on the "Waqf issue", alleging that their motive is purely political, with no genuine interest in protecting the welfare of farmers.

He said, the BJP's true nature is to stoke communal strife for political gain, and this protest has no intention of safeguarding farmers' interests; instead, it threatens the harmony of Karnataka.

"I call on the people of Karnataka to reject this divisive, destructive agenda and stand with us in building a Karnataka that unites, progresses, and prospers for all," Siddaramaiah said.

Following allegations by a section of farmers in certain parts of the state that their lands were marked as Waqf properties, the BJP has announced a state-wide protest on Monday, accusing the ruling Congress of "land jihad", and demanding the sacking of Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan from the Cabinet.

This, even after Siddaramaiah on Saturday directed officials to immediately retract all notices sent to farmers concerning Waqf land issues, emphasizing that no disturbances should be caused to the farmers.

"I urge the people of Karnataka to see through the Karnataka BJP's true intentions. Even after our government ordered the immediate withdrawal of notices issued to farmers over Waqf property issues, BJP leaders persist in their protests. Their motives are purely political, with no genuine interest in protecting the welfare of our farmers," Siddaramaiah said.

Noting that on the Waqf property matter, his government has already directed that all notices issued to farmers be immediately revoked, and any unauthorised amendments in land records without due notice must also be nullified, in a statement he said, "I have made it clear to officials: no decision should be taken that inconveniences farmers. Yet, BJP leaders choose to protest. The question remains, why? Issuing notices for property clarification is a standard administrative procedure," Siddaramiah said and claimed that governments under former BJP Chief Ministers B S Yediyurappa, D V Sadanand Gowda, Jagadish Shetta, and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, too had issued similar notices regarding Waqf properties.

"My colleagues, M B Patil, Priyank Kharge and others, have already clarified these facts to the people," he pointed out.