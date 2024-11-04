Bengaluru Rural police arrest Asha Sweets owner, experts flag manual scavenging worries

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Rural police arrested Mayur, owner of Asha Sweets, for the death of two men allegedly engaged in manual scavenging at the company’s factory in Sompura Industrial Area in Bengaluru Rural district. This brings the number of arrests to three, including the sub-contractor and site in charge.

Investigations revealed that the company, which has about 18 outlets in the city, allegedly did not adhere to clearances and regulations from various departments, including the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board.

The incident is a reminder of the dangers of manual scavenging, which continues to claim lives and inflict trauma. The Karnataka government has also failed to conduct a mandatory survey that was to start in March 2024 and conclude by August 2024.

The case also highlights the authorities’ failure to enforce the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013. It is registered under Sections 7 and 9 of the Act, apart from BNS Section 105 -- culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Section 7 prohibits employing individuals as manual scavengers, while Section 9 mandates local authorities to provide alternative livelihoods and enforce prohibition.