Brewed risks: Excessive coffee triggers anxiety disorders, high BP

BENGALURU: Coffee, often seen as a productivity booster, is silently fuelling a rise in anxiety disorders, according to doctors.

Many patients reporting anxiety symptoms have excessive caffeine consumption in common because in workplaces, where ‘free coffee’ is readily available, employees often overconsume without realising it, doctors said, linking this habit to various disorders, including heightened anxiety, insomnia, increased stress and even blood pressure.

Medical experts mentioned that the city’s strong coffee culture, paired with high-pressure work environments, is driving anxiety levels higher, with many unaware of the connection between their daily cups and rising stress.

One of the studies in General Hospital Psychiatry, a monthly health journal, found that excessive caffeine consumption can worsen anxiety and even trigger panic attacks in individuals prone to anxiety disorders while another research in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition linked high caffeine intake to increased blood pressure, which elevates the risk of cardiovascular disorders.

Doctors highlighted that while consuming up to three-four cups or 400 mg of caffeine is generally safe, individual tolerance varies, and factors such as age, underlying health conditions, and caffeine sensitivity play a role. Pregnant women, specifically, should be cautious as excessive caffeine can increase the risks of miscarriage and low birth weight. Moreover, coffee intake also increases sugar consumption directly.