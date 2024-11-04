Dishank app shows ‘Sultanpur’ in Udupi, locals irked

UDUPI: Amid controversies surrounding the ongoing Waqf land row, where properties are seen to be shown as Waqf owned in several cases, residents of Shivalli in Udupi district on Saturday found an unfamiliar name ‘Sultanpur’ in Dishank app, meant for survey number identification.

What is surprising is that there was never such a locality before and many netizens raised questions over it on social media. The reason is not yet known for ‘Sultanpur’ to crop up on the app, which has been developed for the Survey Settlement and Land Records (SSLR) department and is meant to help people identify information of properties. The mobile app was developed under the Karnataka Geographical Information System programme of the Karnataka State Remote Sensing Applications Center (KSRSAC).

Raviraja V Acharya, a resident of Udupi, posted on a social media platform on Saturday that Shivalli village of Udupi taluk, which also includes Sri Krishna Mutt and Car Street, is mentioned as Sultanpur in the app. He advised all Udupi citizens, mutts and temples to check RTC (Record of Rights, Tenancy and Crops) for Waqf entry. As this reporter checked the Dishaank app on Sunday, ‘Sultanpur’ was mentioned in Shivalli village.

Ganeshprasad Kodibettu, another resident, also posted on a social media platform that ‘Sultanpur’ continued to exist in the app. Since the issue came to light, local people have been meticulously checking their land documents and government records in Udupi taluk. Apart from ‘Sultanpur’, the app contains various other names that appear not related to the area, like Sotnatti and Nevularu, sparking discussions among people about their origin.

The app is intended for land survey number identification, but there is a possibility of errors creeping in while entering names of places. People have demanded a detailed clarification from the district administration. The Udupi district administration, however, stated that there is no mention of ‘Sultanpur’ in the Survey Settlement and Land Records (SSLR) under the Revenue Department and people need not worry.

Udupi DC Vidya Kumari K posted on her official Facebook page that survey numbers 120 and 85 of Shivalli village have no mention of ‘Sultanpur’ as alleged.