Government acted on Waqf land issue, BJP’s protest political, says CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lashed out at the BJP on sunday, accusing it of being politically motivated in staging protests at taluk offices on Monday over the Waqf property issue, even as his government has given orders for the withdrawal of notices issued to farmers.

“I urge the people of Karnataka to see through the @BJP4Karnataka’s true intentions. Even after our government ordered the immediate withdrawal of notices issued to farmers over the Waqf property issue, BJP leaders persisted with their protests. Their motives are purely political, with no genuine interest in protecting the welfare of our farmers”, he alleged in a post on X.

“On the Waqf property matter, our government has already directed that all notices issued to farmers be immediately revoked. Any unauthorized amendments in land records without due notice must also be nullified. I have made it clear to officials: no decision should be taken that inconvenience farmers. Yet, BJP leaders choose to protest. The question remains-why?” he stated.

“The BJP’s true nature is to stoke communal strife for political gain. This protest has no intention of safeguarding farmers’ interests; instead, it threatens the harmony of Karnataka. I call on the people of Karnataka to reject this divisive, destructive agenda and stand with us in building a Karnataka that unites, progresses, and prospers for all,” he added.

He, however, said that issuing notices for property clarification is a standard administrative procedure. “Let’s not forget that governments under former BJP Chief Ministers-B.S. @Yediyurappa, @DVSadanandGowda, Jagadish

Shettar - and even JDS leader @hd_kumaraswamy, issued similar notices regarding Waqf properties. My colleagues, Shri @MBPatil, Shri @PriyankKharge and others, have already clarified these facts to the people,” he said.

“Ironically, a recent video shows former CM @BSBommai addressing the Muslim community, stating, ‘Waqf property belongs to Allah, and those who encroached on it will answer to Him if they don’t return every inch.’ This video exposes the BJP’s hypocrisy. They stir up communal sentiments when it benefits them, but now they play innocent in their protest drama,” he added.

The BJP, which was marred by internal bickering, has been trying to pull people’s attention away from its failures, he alleged.