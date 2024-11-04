Karnataka: Car pooling norms still on drawing board

BENGALURU: It’s been a year since the state transport department geared up to impose a ban on carpooling in the city. After facing criticism, it said it is not banning carpooling, but will come up with detailed guidelines on the practice. However, the guidelines are yet to be issued.

Transport department sources said they are awaiting guidelines from the Union government on aggregators’ guidelines.

Last year, the department geared up to impose a ban on carpooling. This move came after the department was pressured by the auto, cab operator unions, who opposed carpooling, citing that it is eating away their rightful revenue and argued that they were operating by paying taxes, insurance and other expenses, while carpooling was done without any of these.