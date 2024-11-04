Karnataka: Waqf issue has reached Channapatna, says Ashoka

BENGALURU: The Waqf menace has extended its tentacles to even Channapatna, said Leader of Opposition R Ashoka alleged on Sunday.

The opposition BJP has raised the issue of the Waqf Board allegedly claiming the properties of farmers.

“Farmers should immediately go to their taluk offices and check their land records,” he said at Chakkere village, where he was campaigning for NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy for the November 13 bypoll at Channapatna. He alleged that the Waqf Board has turned its “evil eye” even on a Hindu graveyard near Yaliyur in Channapatna taluk.

Though farmers have been living on the land for hundreds of years, the Waqf Board is creating fake documents and claiming that land was in its possession even before that, he alleged. He ridiculed that the Board seems to have more land than the Army.

He lashed out at Congress candidate CP Yogeshwara for claiming the title Bhagiratha for filling up water tanks in Channapatna. He said, “Then CM DV Sadananda Gowda released money to fill 17 tanks, Basavaraj Bommai ordered the release of money and irrigation department engineer Venkate Gowda initiated the project. Gowda pressured us many times to see that this project is implemented.”

Senior BJP leader Dr CN Ashwathanarayana asked why Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who visited Channapatna 18 times promising to develop Ramanagara district, did not become in-charge here but chose to be minister in charge of Bengaluru. “He knows he will get nothing if Ramanagara district is developed and can loot by playing the game of development in Bengaluru,” he alleged.

BJP to protest today

BJP leaders and members will stage protests at taluk offices in Bengaluru on Monday against Minority Welfare and Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan over the Waqf Board allegedly claiming the ownership of farmers’ lands. The party members will picket taluk offices in KR Puram, Yelahanka, Kengeri and Anekal.

Minister asks CM to order probe

Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna on Sunday alleged that BJP might have been involved in the transfer of farmers’ lands to the Waqf Board. “In farmers’ land records, it is mentioned as Waqf property. That is by oversight. I will meet the CM, urge him to order a probe and take action against those responsible. Why can’t it be assumed that BJP might have done it for political mileage as it is already trying to cash in on the issue,” he alleged.