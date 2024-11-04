New study: King cobra has four variants, not just one

HUBBALLI: In ground-breaking research, well-known wildlife biologist P Gowri Shankar from Agumbe has proved that king cobra (Ophiophagus hannah) — the longest venomous snake in the world, has four different species. The discovery comes 185 years after it was first described in 1836.

The king cobra has so far been considered as a single species. Gowri Shankar, who is known for his work on king cobra conservation, has led the study that spread across several countries in South and South East Asia and took 10 long years.

Gowri Shankar looked at widespread distribution of king cobras and hypothesised that king cobras could have multiple species. Many scientists had proposed similar hypotheses earlier, but could not establish them and this led to Gowri Shankar’s PhD research. In 2012, he teamed up with various organisations and universities to plan and execute his study.

Under the supervision of Dr Kartik Shanker from IISc, Dr SK Dutta (Prof. Emeritus) and Prof Jacob Hoglund from Uppsala University, Sweden, he collected tissue samples of king cobras in different habitats to establish the different variants.