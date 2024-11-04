Rain and ruin: Crops on 1.05 lakh hectares of land damaged

Agriculture and horticulture crops on around 1.05 lakh hectares were damaged due to heavy rain since October 1. While a survey was done to ascertain the extent of damage, preliminary reports by officials indicate that agriculture crops on 74,994 hectares and horticulture crops on 30,941 hectares were damaged due to rain. TNIE takes a look at the impact of heavy rain across the state.

Dakshina Kannada: Arecanut, cocoa growers stare at loss

There are over 1.44 lakh registered arecanut growers who have suffered as tender areca fruits had fallen due to fruit rot disease, following heavy rain in June and July. Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative president Kishore Kumar Kodgi said this summer, extreme heat resulted in withering of the inflorescence. But heavy rain has worsened the condition, and farmers could not spray pesticide. Cocoa production was also affected across the district, with tender cocoa buds either rotting or blackening and falling off.

Gadag: Onion, chilli bring tears to farmers

Many farmers who grew onion and chilli are in distress, with heavy rain leaving their crops damaged. Of 12,500 hectares, sowing was completed only on 2,760 hectares. Similarly, chilli was also sown in a few places. Besides this, farmers in Nargund, Ron, Gajendragad, Laxmeshwar, Shirahatti and Mundargi also saw a loss in maize, cotton and other crops. Farmers Prakash Beleri and Manjunath Konnur said, “Abbigeri onions are famous across the state, and many farmers directly sell the onion crop to Tamil Nadu and surrounding states with the help of Yeshwantpur APMC market. But this year, Gadag’s onion farmers suffered losses and got Pune and other onions at a high price.”

Hassan: Banana and ginger crops lost

Recently, standing crops including maize, ragi and horticultural varieties, including ginger, banana and vegetables, were destroyed due to rain. According to Ramesh Kumar, joint director of agriculture, crops sown on 2.50 lakh hectares, maize on 362 hectares and ragi on 132 hectares were damaged in the district so far. The highest loss was agricultural crops on 397 hectares in Holenarasipur taluk, followed by Arkalgud (175 hectares), Hassan (79 hectares), Channarayapatna (71 hectares) and Alur (56 hectares).