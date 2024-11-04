Special facility to operate CD recovered dogs in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has resumed its Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme in RR Nagar Zone, with now a facility dedicated to treating and operating community dogs, which recovered from Canine Distemper (CD) diseases.

Special Commissioner of BBMP Health, Animal Husbandry and Welfare Department, Suralkar Vikas Kishor said, “Previously, dogs which had CD conditions or which had recovered from one did not undergo surgeries. But now ABC centres, with a separate team will conduct surgeries among CD recovered community dogs.

Since the virus impacts gut health among dogs, causing gastrointestinal conditions, respiratory infections and nervous system failures, it may also infect other community dogs that are brought at the centre.” Welcoming the Palike’s move, Sunatha Prasanna, an animal rights activists and rescuer, said that CD is often fatal and survivors require lifelong care.

“Complete recovery takes about six months and it’s crucial to manage female dogs as they cold pass the virus to their puppies,” she said. She also urged the BBMP to kickstart the ‘Core Vaccines (DHPPL) along with ARV’ project for community dogs to curb lethal illnesses like Canine Distemper and Parvo attacks.

According to BBMP, the centre’s recovery facility can operate on three dogs daily and house 15 such dogs until their wounds are healed.

Dr Venkatesh KM, a senior BBMP veterinarian reported that five dogs with suspected CD cases were housed at the facility in the past one week. “Four of the these dogs have undergone surgeries, with the fifth awaiting treatment once it has recovered,” he added