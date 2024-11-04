Stink no more! K-100 waterway network to be ready by January in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Rs 179-crore K-100 waterway project, which runs from Shantala Silk Junction in Majestic to Koramangala in BTM and drains into Bellandur Lake, covering 12 km, is likely to be ready by January.
The project is the initiative of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) with architect and urban expert Naresh Narasimhan of Mod Foundation helping in developing the concept. It was also supported by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and other parastatals to ensure the 12-km drain remains free from sewage. It will become an urban green asset for the public, if all goes well.
“This major drain (K100) across the city can hold water even if there is heavy rainfall up to 100 mm per hour. Over the years, drains have become choked with 30% occupied by hardened silt, 30% by sewage and 30% solid waste. Hardly 10% of drains have capacity for rainwater. To fix the problem, this project was taken up.
Currently, this is the only Rajakaluve that does not cause flooding in heavy rain. Once the BWSSB’s intermediate stage pumping station in Shantinagar becomes operational, there will be almost zero sewage in the 12-km drain network. There is a pathway along the drain network and people can also take a walk from Double Road to Bellandur, during the non-rainy season,” said Narasimhan.
He also added that technology like alert systems, water-level sensors and automatic gate closure to pathways have been installed.
According to BBMP officials, initially, 130 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage was being let in and now it has been reduced to only 10 MLD and soon this will be stopped. Due to the reduction in sewage and the development of Rajakaluve, flooding incidents in areas of Shanthi Nagar, Richmond Town and parts of Koramangala and other places were avoided this rainy season.
“We are hopeful that the ISPS by BWSSB will be ready in two months and the project is likely to be inaugurated by January. Once we complete, work on another drain network will also be taken up,” said BS Prahalad, Principal Engineer, BBMP, and also in-charge of the Stormwater Drain Network. According to Prahalad, the contractor engaged in the project has designed, built and will operate and maintain the project for the next five years.
Meanwhile, BWSSB chairman Ram Prasat Manohar thanked Chief Secretary (CS) Shalini Rajneesh for ensuring the handing over of the required land from KSRTC to BWSSB for setting up the ISPS. “The board thanks the CS for speeding up the process of transfer of land from KSRTC to BWSSB in the past when she was Development Commissioner.”