Three arrested for murdering college student in Bengaluru farmhouse

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old college student died after he was allegedly attacked by three men at a farm house on the outskirts of the city, police said on Monday.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

The incident occurred on October 26, when Punith, a B. com student, along with seven of his friends, including two girls, had gone to a farm house in Chikkenahalli near here.