Two Rajasthani youths held by Mangalore police for cheating Amazon of Rs 1.2 crore

MANGALURU: Two Rajasthani youths, hopping from one state to another defrauding Amazon's e-commerce platform of around Rs 1.29 crore, were finally caught by the Mangaluru police recently.

The accused -- Raj Kumar Meena, 23, and Subhash Gurjar, 27 -- had employed a unique modus operandi to make a quick buck. They used to order high-value cameras and laptops along with some low-value items using fake identities. On delivery, they used to distract delivery boys and swap the stickers on the boxes of high-value items with that of low-value. Then, they would give incorrect OTP of high-value items and eventually cancel the order.

The fraud was unearthed after Amazon’s delivery partner Mahindra Logistics discovered the sticker swapping and reported it to Amazon.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said the accused were involved in 11 other cases involving the purchase of high-end cameras costing above Rs 10 lakh each, iPhones and laptops in Assam, Odisha, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

In Mangaluru, the accused ordered two high-value Sony cameras and 10 other items on September 21 using fake details, under the name ‘Amrith’ to be delivered to an address near KSRTC bus stand in the city. When delivered, Meena collected the items and promptly provided the delivery OTP of some insignificant items, while Subhash Gurjar distracted the delivery personnel and swapped the original stickers of the Sony camera boxes with stickers from other items in the order.

Raj Kumar then provided an incorrect OTP, causing a delay in the delivery confirmation. They informed the delivery personnel that they would collect the cameras the next day and sent him back. Later, the accused cancelled the order for the cameras, which led to the suspicion.

When boxes were checked, Amazon’s delivery partner Mahindra Logistics discovered the sticker had been swapped and reported it to Amazon. An investigation confirmed that the accused had fraudulently taken away the cameras. The police arrested the accused and seized Rs 11.45 lakh cash they had got by selling cameras.

The commissioner said the accused were initially identified through the CCTV footage obtained at the delivery point and the police followed them to the airport as they tried to leave the city.