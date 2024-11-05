Air quality takes a hit in Bengaluru's Hebbal, Jigani

MYSURU: As Bengaluru celebrated Deepavali last weekend, the city’s air quality took a significant hit, according to data obtained by Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) from a few key locations. The air quality index (AQI) surged dramatically, with Hebbal and Jigani stations in Bengaluru experiencing some of the most pronounced increases in pollution levels. Ambient noise levels too saw a notable rise, impacting residents’ health and well-being, especially those with respiratory issues.
On the day before Deepavali, Hebbal’s AQI reading was relatively low at 75, indicating a “satisfactory” air quality level, with only minor discomfort possible for sensitive groups. However, as festivities commenced, the AQI levels soared.
On the first day of Deepavali, Hebbal recorded an AQI of 263, plunging the quality of air to the “poor” category, posing breathing risks for most people on prolonged exposure. Although the AQI dipped to 227 on the second day and to 65 on the third, Hebbal’s three-day average AQI was an alarming 185 – marking a 146.7% increase from pre-Deepavali levels.
In Jigani, similar patterns emerged. The station, which reported an AQI of 55 on the eve of the festival, saw this increase to 123 on the second day, with the third day AQI of 81, averaging 136 over the three days. This constituted a 147.3% rise in pollution levels.
Meanwhile, Kasturinagar’s AQI soared from 67 pre-Deepavali to an average of 141 over the festivities, a spike of 110.9%.
The situation was no different in other districts. Davanagere reported a staggering 217.2% increase, from a 31 AQI level pre-Deepavali to an average of 97 during the festivities.
Dakshina Kannada, known for its relatively cleaner air, saw a 114.8% surge from 36 to 77 AQI, while Hassan’s AQI rose by 131.2%, averaging 106 during Deepavali compared to pre-festival’s AQI of 45. Pre-Deepavali, Mysuru recorded 40 and its three-day average was 68.
Raichur, similarly, saw a significant jump, with AQI levels reaching an average of 118, a 126.9% increase. Noise pollution levels also saw substantial increases. Basaveshwarnagar’s Nisarga Bhavan recorded an 11.3% rise in ambient noise levels, with readings increasing from 73.1 decibels pre-Deepavali to 81.3 decibels.