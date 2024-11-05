Air quality takes a hit in Bengaluru's Hebbal, Jigani

MYSURU: As Bengaluru celebrated Deepavali last weekend, the city’s air quality took a significant hit, according to data obtained by Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) from a few key locations. The air quality index (AQI) surged dramatically, with Hebbal and Jigani stations in Bengaluru experiencing some of the most pronounced increases in pollution levels. Ambient noise levels too saw a notable rise, impacting residents’ health and well-being, especially those with respiratory issues.

On the day before Deepavali, Hebbal’s AQI reading was relatively low at 75, indicating a “satisfactory” air quality level, with only minor discomfort possible for sensitive groups. However, as festivities commenced, the AQI levels soared.

On the first day of Deepavali, Hebbal recorded an AQI of 263, plunging the quality of air to the “poor” category, posing breathing risks for most people on prolonged exposure. Although the AQI dipped to 227 on the second day and to 65 on the third, Hebbal’s three-day average AQI was an alarming 185 – marking a 146.7% increase from pre-Deepavali levels.