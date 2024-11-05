Bengaluru man sits on ‘paper bomb’ as challenge, dies

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old man, who took on a challenge to sit on a “paper bomb” firecracker, died two days after he suffered serious injuries.

The incident took place near Weavers’ Colony in Konanakunte police limits. Six people, all aged between 25 and 35, have been arrested in this connection.

The deceased has been identified as Shabarish M, a mason from Weavers’ Colony. The accused have been identified as Shabarish’s friends Naveen Kumar, Dinakaran, Sathyavelu, Karthik, Sathish and Santosh Kumar, all masons.

Police said on Thursday around 9.30 pm, Shabarish and his friends had a booze party. One of Shabarish’s friends challenged him to sit on the “paper bomb”, claiming they would give him a new autorickshaw if he won the challenge.

Shabarish accepted the challenge. They lit the “paper bomb” firecracker and placed a cardboard box on it. As soon as Shabarish sat on the box, the “paper bomb” exploded, injuring his private parts. He was immediately rushed to Victoria Hospital, where he died on Saturday, the police said.

The police said the CCTV footage obtained from near the spot shows Shabarish sitting on the box placed on the “paper bomb”, while his friends run for cover. Moments later, the box explodes, leaving Shabarish seriously injured.

The police said they arrested Shabarish’s six friends after receiving a complaint on Sunday. They have been booked under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 288 (negligent conduct with respect to explosives substance) of BNS.