Campaigning peaks in Karnataka, so does war of words

BENGALURU: Campaigning for the November 13 bypolls to Channapatna, Shiggaon, and Sandur Assembly constituencies has peaked, with leaders of the Big 3 extensively seeking votes for their candidates. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, DyCM DK Shivakumar, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, and state BJP chief BY Vijayendra have hit the campaign trail with more aggression and are targeting each other over various issues, including the Waqf land and MUDA site issues.

In Shiggaon, Siddaramaiah, campaigning for Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan, reiterated that despite the government issuing an order to withdraw the notices issued to farmers by the Waqf Board, BJP is indulging in petty politics. Hitting back, BJP MP and former CM Basavaraj Bommai, who campaigned extensively for his son Bharat, the BJP candidate, accused Siddaramaiah of “making a U-turn after committing a mistake.”

Shivakumar, along with his cabinet colleagues Ramalinga Reddy, Byrathi Suresh, MC Sudhakar, and Venkatesh, campaigned for CP Yogeshwara in Channapatna on Monday. Shivakumar and Kumaraswamy continued with their war of words. “Kumaraswamy became a CM from Channapatna, but he failed to respond to the problems of the people. He has lost his right to seek votes here. Where is the evidence of his work (‘sakshi gudde ‘ in Kannada)? It is better if he leaves the constituency,” the DyCM said.

In a sharp response, Kumaraswamy claimed that his works, including concretising roads in 90% of the villages, are visible to the people. “It is not for him (Shivakumar) to decide who should leave... It is for the people of Channapatna to take a call. What proof does he need? Does he even understand the meaning of ‘Sakshi Gudde’? Are the rocks he illegally looted and sent abroad the ‘proof’ he is asking for? Should I provide evidence of the state’s natural resources being exploited and looted,” Kumaraswamy thundered.