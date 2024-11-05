CM Siddaramaiah: Bommai government took bribes while counting bodies during COVID-19

HUBBALLI: With less than a week left for campaigning for the by-polls to three Assembly seats in the state, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday launched a vociferous attack on BJP and its leaders.

The Shiggaon segment is the first campaign outing for Siddaramaiah, this bypolls. Attacking BJP candidate Bharat’s father and former CM Basavaraj Bommai, Siddaramaiah said the Bommai government took bribes even while counting bodies during Covid. People should defeat the son of someone who took bribes while people were suffering, he said.

On the Waqf issue, Siddaramaiah said BS Yediyurappa, Bommai, and HD Kumaraswamy governments had issued notices to clear Waqf land. “Though I directed that all notices be withdrawn, BJP is still protesting,” he added.

He said Bommai himself had promised to safeguard Waqf properties when he was chief minister, but his current statements are politically motivated and contradictory to what he had previously claimed.

On corruption charges made by opposition parties against him, Siddaramaiah said, “In 40 years of my political career, there was not a single black spot, yet they are trying to bring me down through conspiracies. To defeat BJP’s conspiracy, ensure that Congress candidate Yassirkhan Pathan wins in Shiggaon. Ensuring Pathan’s victory will give me strength.”