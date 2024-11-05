Farmers will soon storm CM, Deputy CM, minister's homes: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Waqf issue

BENGALURU: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday issued a stern warning to the Congress government, saying if the Waqf dispute isn’t resolved soon, farmers may start storming the residences of the chief minister, deputy CM and their cabinet colleagues.

“How long will you deceive people like this? Are you favouring one community while neglecting another? Apologise to the people and rectify the mistakes, or the day is not far when people will enter your homes. Recently, a Congress MLC said people could storm the Governor’s residence like they did the Bangladeshi Prime Minister’s house. The same could happen here. Don’t test the patience of farmers,” he warned. He was speaking to the media in Doddahalli village while campaigning in Channapatna constituency.

“No decision was made with regard to Waqf properties during my tenure as CM. The statements made by CM Siddaramaiah are baseless,” he said.

He clarified that no files giving farmers’ land, Hindu temple land, or hills of Ramanagara to the Waqf Board ever came to him. “I don’t know on what basis the CM is making these statements. Do not blame others for mistakes you have made. If there was any fault, bring it before the public,” he challenged Siddaramaiah.

“If anything related to Waqf occurred during my tenure, Congress is to be blamed. Krishna Byre Gowda was Revenue minister, and Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan was in charge of Waqf then too. If anything was done without my knowledge, it’s not related to me. I never allowed any illegal activity,” he clarified.

Kumaraswamy said he was ready to counter any attempts to unnecessarily drag his name into the controversy.

“The chief minister must speak responsibly. Congress is dividing people along religious and caste lines, and this is the party’s downfall. Mallikarjun Kharge himself has said this,” he said.