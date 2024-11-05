Hasanamba temple in Karnataka nets Rs 12.64 crore in nine days

HASSAN: In nine days, Hasanamba temple recorded a revenue of Rs 12.64 crore, a significant increase compared to previous years. The temple also saw a record number of devotees in 2024; 20.68 lakh devotees from different parts of the state and abroad thronged the temple.

According to Maruti, the administrator of the Hasanamba temple committee, Rs 7.41 crore was collected by selling Rs 1,000 tickets, Rs 1.81.crore collected by selling Rs 300 tickets, Rs 76.77 lakh collected by selling Laddu prasadam and Rs 6.84 lakh was earned through online tickets.

“The temple also earned Rs 2 lakh by selling of sarees while Hasanamba hundi (Cash collection box) got Rs 2,55,97,567. Rs 13,47,780 was collected in the hundi of Siddeshwara temple and the rest of money from donations, Tulabhara and advertisement,” he added.

Apart from cash, 51 grams of gold ornaments, 913 grams of silver ornaments and 500 grams of copper items were found in the hundi. For the first time, the temple administrative committee has not disclosed contents of the letters dropped by devotees.

Sources said that most of the devotees prayed for marriage, settlement of land disputes, family problems and jobs. Sources also said that a pamphlet related to Channapatna bypoll was also found in the cash collection box.

Over 1,000 different handwritten letters, foreign currencies, small garland, wrist watch, banned Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 notes were also found in the hundi. 500 officials attached to Revenue department, bank and volunteers of Scouts and Guides deployed for counting of cash being collected in the hundis on Monday.