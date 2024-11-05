Karnataka Wine Merchants' Association alleges excise officials of 'bribery'

BENGALURU: Karnataka Wine Merchant Association has alleged that the Excise Department officials are collecting ''monthly money'' from wine merchants and they are now closing liquor shops on November 20 across the state to protest against the alleged corruption in the department.

In its letter to Governor Thawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the association has also complained against Excise Minister RB Thimmapur. They have demanded the CM to change Thimmapur's portfolio. The association had written to the CM, and Chief Secretary a few months back complaining about the corruption and have sent another letter threatening to close businesses.

In their letter, merchants have said there is a ''monthly collection'' system by officials. They have also alleged huge bribes being collected and also accused of money laundering. They accused the staff at the excise minister's office in Bengaluru of collecting bribes for getting officials transferred, and also alleged that money was collected for election purposes.

Merchants have further alleged that they are collecting Rs 40 lakhs per excise inspector who are working within Bengaluru City limits and Rs 25 lakhs for the Superintendent of excise who is also working in Bengaluru limits. "They have collected Rs 18 crore in which Rs 13 crore is given to the Minister Thimmapur,'' the letter said.

The opposition BJP is now demanding to sack Thimmapur from Siddaramaiah's cabinet.