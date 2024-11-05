Senior BJP leader Shobha blames Nehru, says he gave more powers to Waqf Board

VIJAYAPURA : Union Minister and senior BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje on Monday hit out at the ruling Congress in Karnataka, saying that the Grand Old Party was “killing” farmers to appease Muslims.

Addressing a protest organised by the BJP as part of its statewide agitation over the Waqf property issue, Shobha said, “The Waqf Board is an unconstitutional entity that was given a lot of powers by former PM Jawaharlal Nehru as part of the Congress’ Muslim appeasement politics. The then government gave so much power to the board that its decision cannot be questioned by any regular courts.”

Shobha accused CM Siddaramaiah of conspiring to bring all public properties in the state under the Waqf Board. “Our struggle will continue until justice is served and the notices to farmers are revoked,” she added.

Stating that mere withdrawal of notices will not dispel the fear of farmers, she demanded that the government withdraw the 1974 notification issued on Waqf land by the state. “Only withdrawal of the 1974 notification will end this matter forever. Else, farmers will live in fear of losing their land as the government may issue notices again in future, after withdrawing now,” she claimed.

Earlier in the day, seers of various mutts participated in the protest. Kadasiddeshwara Swamy of the Kaneri Mutt said the Congress government has made separate laws only to help Muslims in the name of the Waqf Board.

Several BJP leaders, including MPs Vishweshwar Hegade Kageri and Ramesh Jigajinagi, and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, were present.