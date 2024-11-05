Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy booked for threatening police officer

BENGALURU: An FIR has been registered against Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy, and their aide Suresh Babu for allegedly issuing threats and making false allegations against a senior IPS officer.
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M. Chandrasekhar filed the complaint at Sanjaynagar police station in October first second week, but the police initially registered a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR). The FIR was registered on Monday, following an order from the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) special court, which try cases involving current and former MPs/MLAs, a police official said.
M. Chandrasekhar, ADGP, who also heads the Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Karnataka Lokayukta, is investigating a case in which former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is accused of illegally approving a mining lease to Sri Sai Venkateshwara Minerals (SSVM).
According to the complaint, Chandrasekhar mentioned that additional evidence related to case number 16/2014, filed against Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries Kumaraswamy, had surfaced. Consequently, he sought permission from the Governor to take legal action against Kumaraswamy.
Following this, on September 28 and 29, Kumaraswamy held press conferences where he made false and malicious allegations and issued threats against him. Chandrasekhar further alleged in his complaint that he had been verbally threatened with a transfer out of the Karnataka cadre and that Kumaraswamy falsely accused him of remaining in the Karnataka cadre using fake medical records from Bowring Hospital. The Union Minister also allegedly made similar accusations against Chandrasekhar's family.
The ADGP stated that Nikhil also made such allegations on September 29. Kumaraswamy's aide, Suresh Babu, wrote a letter to the Karnataka Chief Secretary regarding Chandrasekhar and subsequently shared it on social media, allegedly threatening him.
The police have listed Kumaraswamy as Accused No. 1, his son Nikhil as Accused No. 2, and Suresh Babu as Accused No. 3, invoking Section 224 (threat of injury to a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).