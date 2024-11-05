Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy booked for threatening police officer

BENGALURU: An FIR has been registered against Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy, and their aide Suresh Babu for allegedly issuing threats and making false allegations against a senior IPS officer.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M. Chandrasekhar filed the complaint at Sanjaynagar police station in October first second week, but the police initially registered a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR). The FIR was registered on Monday, following an order from the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) special court, which try cases involving current and former MPs/MLAs, a police official said.

M. Chandrasekhar, ADGP, who also heads the Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Karnataka Lokayukta, is investigating a case in which former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is accused of illegally approving a mining lease to Sri Sai Venkateshwara Minerals (SSVM).