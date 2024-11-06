No toilets in this colony, tribals walk miles to attend nature’s call

RAMANAGARA : Halappa (name changed) lives with his wife and children in a small three-room house at Iruliga Tribal Colony, just three kilometers from the deputy commissioner’s office in Ramanagara.

In front of his house is a small room that was supposed to be a toilet. However, Halappa’s family uses it as a storeroom instead. The reason for this is that the colony is situated on a rocky surface, making it impossible to dig a pit for a septic tank.

Similar rooms have been built near 74 houses in the colony, where around 300 nomadic and semi-nomadic tribal people live. Instead of using these rooms as toilets, they are used for other purposes.

Unable to use the toilets due to the lack of septic tanks, the residents walk almost one kilometer from the colony each morning to attend to nature’s call.

“The government gives us Rs 14,000 to construct a toilet. But our colony is on a rocky surface, and to dig a pit, we need to spend Rs 3,000 per foot. We need at least an eight-foot pit for the septic tank, which costs Rs 24,000. With no help from the state government, the toilets remain incomplete in the colony,” Halappa told The New Indian Express.

Many families live in thatched huts that leak whenever it rains. Those who have received funds under the government’s housing schemes have added three rooms a living room, bedroom, and kitchen to their huts.