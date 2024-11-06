Staffer found hanging in tahsildar’s office in Belagavi

BELAGAVI: An employee was found dead in a suspicious manner at the office of Tahsildar Basavaraj Nagaral here on Monday morning.
Rudreshwar Yadavannavar, 35, was found hanging from the ceiling fan inside the office of Nagaral in the city.
In his last Whatsapp message, Yadavannavar said, “Tahsildar Basavaraj Nagaral, Somu Dodwadi, PA of Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, and FDC Ashok Kabbalger are responsible for my death. Many employees are facing injustice in our office and all should fight unitedly against it.’’
After shifting the body from the tahsildar’s office, Belagavi police registered an FIR against the three people named by Yadavannavar in his Whatsapp message.
Yadavannavar, who hailed from Mudalgi town, was residing in Belagavi’s Ambedkar Nagar. He was working as SDC in the tahsildar’s office. His wife Girija Ankalagi works as a village accountant (VA) in the same office. After having dinner at home, Yadavannavar went to the tahsildar’s office around 10 pm. He informed the security guard there that he had some work in the office and went in. However, he was found hanging in the tahsildar’s office on Tuesday morning.
According to sources, Yadavannavar was disturbed over his recenttransfer to the office of Shri Renuka Devi Temple Trust, Saundatti. He was relieved of his duties on Monday. He had been posting messages in the Whatsapp group, ‘Tahsildar Belagavi All Staff’.
DCP Rohan Jagadish said the police have launched an investigation. Yadavannavar hanged himself from the ceiling fan with a veil. He said the three accused were absconding and a search is on to nab them.