Staffer found hanging in tahsildar’s office in Belagavi

BELAGAVI: An employee was found dead in a suspicious manner at the office of Tahsildar Basavaraj Nagaral here on Monday morning.

Rudreshwar Yadavannavar, 35, was found hanging from the ceiling fan inside the office of Nagaral in the city.

In his last Whatsapp message, Yadavannavar said, “Tahsildar Basavaraj Nagaral, Somu Dodwadi, PA of Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, and FDC Ashok Kabbalger are responsible for my death. Many employees are facing injustice in our office and all should fight unitedly against it.’’

After shifting the body from the tahsildar’s office, Belagavi police registered an FIR against the three people named by Yadavannavar in his Whatsapp message.