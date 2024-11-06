Villagers drive away jumbo after it damages their crop

KALGADDA (UTTARA KANNADA) : A tusker strayed into a village at Siddapur in Uttara Kannada district and damaged crops of farmers. The incident occurred at Kalgadda in Nanikatta gram panchayat limits in Siddapur taluk of Uttara Kannada where a tusker was captured on a camera at midnight.

The jumbo was sighted by a person who had stepped out of the village and had a shock when he saw the elephant grazing.

He immediately alerted the villagers. “There was curiosity among the people to see the elephant. But after seeing it destroy their crops, the villagers gathered and made noise with whatever stuff they had in their hands and chased it away,” said Naveen Naik, a villager here.

After the villagers drove the elephant back into the wild, the local forest department staff was informed about it.

Though the forest department officials say that the movement of elephants in the region is common, the villagers said they have sighted a lone tusker in the village only recently.