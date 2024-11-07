Impact of screen time on sleep: Doctors warn of disruptive consequences

BENGALURU: In an era dominated by technology, many health experts are highlighting the role of screen time in disrupting sleep patterns. While doctors often recommend “better sleep” as a solution for a variety of health issues, what happens when sleep itself becomes a problem? An increasing number of individuals are struggling to fall asleep on time, with doctors citing phone screen light as a major contributing factor.

Experts explain that the light emitted by phone screens mimics daylight so convincingly that it tricks the brain into thinking it is still daytime. This blue light suppresses the production of melatonin, the hormone that signals to the body that it’s time to sleep.

Even when a person is physically exhausted, scrolling through their phone late at night sends mixed signals to the brain, keeping it alert and making it significantly harder to fall asleep.

A growing trend linked to poor sleep habits is “revenge bedtime procrastination,” a phenomenon where individuals, particularly those with demanding daytime schedules, intentionally delay sleep in order to reclaim personal time.

Although the time spent scrolling through phones is assumed to be relaxing, it only exacerbates sleep problems, further eroding sleep quality.

Dr Ravi Kumar CP, Consultant in Paediatric Neurology at Aster CMI Hospital, pointed out that “exposure to blue light at night confuses the brain.”

He stressed that this problem is compounded by the increasing amount of time people spend on screens, whether it is through social media or other platforms.