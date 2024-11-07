Impact of screen time on sleep: Doctors warn of disruptive consequences

BENGALURU: In an era dominated by technology, many health experts are highlighting the role of screen time in disrupting sleep patterns. While doctors often recommend “better sleep” as a solution for a variety of health issues, what happens when sleep itself becomes a problem? An increasing number of individuals are struggling to fall asleep on time, with doctors citing phone screen light as a major contributing factor.
Experts explain that the light emitted by phone screens mimics daylight so convincingly that it tricks the brain into thinking it is still daytime. This blue light suppresses the production of melatonin, the hormone that signals to the body that it’s time to sleep.
Even when a person is physically exhausted, scrolling through their phone late at night sends mixed signals to the brain, keeping it alert and making it significantly harder to fall asleep.
A growing trend linked to poor sleep habits is “revenge bedtime procrastination,” a phenomenon where individuals, particularly those with demanding daytime schedules, intentionally delay sleep in order to reclaim personal time.
Although the time spent scrolling through phones is assumed to be relaxing, it only exacerbates sleep problems, further eroding sleep quality.
Dr Ravi Kumar CP, Consultant in Paediatric Neurology at Aster CMI Hospital, pointed out that “exposure to blue light at night confuses the brain.”
He stressed that this problem is compounded by the increasing amount of time people spend on screens, whether it is through social media or other platforms.
Dr Ravi also added that blue light exposure can affect mood regulation, as melatonin also influences the body’s control over mood-related hormones.
Doctors also emphasised that the use of screens late at night does not merely disrupt sleep for a single night—it can throw off the body’s circadian rhythm entirely.
The circadian rhythm, often referred to as the body’s internal clock, regulates sleep-wake cycles and many other physiological processes. When this rhythm is repeatedly disturbed, it can lead to long-term sleep irregularities and persistent daytime fatigue, ultimately affecting overall health and productivity.
Dr Surbhi Chaturvedi, Consultant Neurologist and Stroke Specialist at Trilife Hospital, warned that using blue-light emitting devices for more than two hours in the evening can delay sleep by up to an hour and significantly reduce sleep quality.
“Children are especially affected, as their developing brains are more sensitive to light,” Dr Surbhi explained. Bedtime screen use in children can lead to further issues, such as shorter attention spans, irritability, and poor academic performance.
While doctors acknowledged that ‘night mode’ or blue light filters may provide some help, they stressed that the most effective solution is to avoid screens for at least an hour before bed.
This is because the overall brightness and duration of screen exposure still play a significant role in delaying the body’s natural sleep response.
Moreover, doctors noted that social media platforms and streaming services are designed to deliver quick dopamine hits through emotionally engaging or stimulating content. This constant stream of content keeps the brain in a state of heightened alertness, which often leads many to turn to melatonin supplements in an attempt to counteract the effects of blue light.
The growing concerns over sleep disruption highlight the need to reassess screen time, especially before bed, in order to prioritise overall health and well-being.